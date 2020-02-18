Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.36.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telenor ASA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Telenor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Telenor ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st.

TELNY stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $17.56. The stock had a trading volume of 30,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,990. Telenor ASA has a 1-year low of $17.17 and a 1-year high of $22.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The company has a market capitalization of $25.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.61, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.99.

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. Telenor ASA had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 22.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Telenor ASA will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Telenor ASA Company Profile

Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. Its principal products and services include mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting services. The company's mobile communication services comprise voice, data, Internet, and content services, as well as customer equipment and messaging.

