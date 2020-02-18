Telaria (NYSE:TLRA) Trading 9.4% Higher

Telaria Inc (NYSE:TLRA)’s share price traded up 9.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.86 and last traded at $12.92, 135,876 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 85% from the average session volume of 917,869 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.81.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Telaria from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Telaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Stephens began coverage on Telaria in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Telaria from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Telaria currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.54.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $561.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.44 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TLRA. Ashford Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Telaria in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,739,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Telaria by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,610,003 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,994,000 after acquiring an additional 849,646 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Telaria by 685.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 799,572 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,525,000 after acquiring an additional 697,801 shares during the period. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC increased its position in shares of Telaria by 165.4% in the 4th quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 1,117,832 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,848,000 after acquiring an additional 696,587 shares during the period. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telaria in the 4th quarter valued at $4,935,000. 56.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Telaria (NYSE:TLRA)

Telaria, Inc provides a software platform for publishers to manage and monetize video advertising in the United States. The company offers publishers with real-time analytics, data, and decisioning tools to control their video advertising business, as well as a monetization solution to optimize yield across a publisher's supply of digital video inventory.

