TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) Cut to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, "TECHTARGET, a leading online Information Technology media company, provides IT companies with ROI-focused marketing programs to generate leads, shorten sales cycles, and grow revenues. The company is also a leading provider of independent, peer and vendor content, a leading distributor of white papers, and a leading producer of vendor-sponsored Webcasts and Podcasts for the IT market. Its Web sites are complemented by numerous invitation-only events and two magazines. TechTarget provides proven lead generation and branding programs to numerous advertisers including Cisco, Dell, EMC, HP, IBM, Intel, Microsoft, SAP and Symantec. "

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on TTGT. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of TechTarget from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of TechTarget from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of TechTarget from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.50.

TTGT stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.27. 4,316 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 160,114. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a current ratio of 5.33. TechTarget has a one year low of $15.15 and a one year high of $30.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $777.95 million, a PE ratio of 45.03, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.02.

In other TechTarget news, Director Roger M. Marino sold 43,826 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.49, for a total transaction of $1,117,124.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roger M. Marino sold 51,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.27, for a total transaction of $1,503,892.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 288,871 shares of company stock valued at $7,534,559. 18.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTGT. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of TechTarget during the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in TechTarget by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 822,137 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,458,000 after acquiring an additional 12,561 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in TechTarget in the 4th quarter valued at $266,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in TechTarget by 103.0% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,022 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 13,708 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in TechTarget by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 561,376 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,652,000 after acquiring an additional 18,494 shares during the period. 73.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TechTarget Company Profile

TechTarget, Inc provides specialized online content for buyers of enterprise information technology (IT) products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

