Teacher Retirement System of Texas Trims Position in WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its stake in shares of WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 331,709 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 57,977 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in WPX Energy were worth $4,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of WPX Energy by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,615,086 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $409,929,000 after purchasing an additional 417,423 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of WPX Energy by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,136,324 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $207,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821,243 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of WPX Energy by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,596,745 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $91,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,072 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of WPX Energy by 11,233.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,649,319 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $81,006,000 after purchasing an additional 7,581,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of WPX Energy by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,694,871 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,129,000 after purchasing an additional 520,462 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

Get WPX Energy alerts:

In related news, Director Karl F. Kurz acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.31 per share, with a total value of $113,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $727,990.77. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on WPX. Siebert Williams Shank lifted their target price on WPX Energy from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WPX Energy in a research report on Monday, January 13th. TD Securities lifted their target price on WPX Energy from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on WPX Energy from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on WPX Energy from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.43.

Shares of WPX Energy stock traded down $0.23 on Tuesday, reaching $11.66. 2,841,142 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,920,838. WPX Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $8.79 and a 1-year high of $15.32. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.10.

WPX Energy Company Profile

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company operates 657 wells and owns interests in 808 wells covering an area of approximately 130,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas and New Mexico; and operates 323 wells and owns interests in 87 wells that covers an area of approximately 85,087 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

Featured Article: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX).

Receive News & Ratings for WPX Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPX Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.