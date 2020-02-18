Teacher Retirement System of Texas Takes $3.57 Million Position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 33,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,573,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 871.8% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 43,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 1,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.33, for a total transaction of $191,362.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Eiry Roberts sold 2,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.11, for a total transaction of $292,441.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,286 shares of company stock valued at $5,167,948. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NBIX. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price (up previously from $102.00) on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $153.00 target price (up previously from $116.00) on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.54.

Shares of NBIX traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $103.22. 10,311 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 660,365. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $105.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.67. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.85 and a 1 year high of $119.65. The stock has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 311.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.53.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.40). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $244.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health.

Featured Story: Cash Flow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.