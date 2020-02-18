Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 9,565 Shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its stake in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 23.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,565 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DUK shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.25.

DUK stock traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $102.16. 167,722 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,083,592. The firm has a market cap of $73.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.54. Duke Energy Corp has a 1-year low of $84.28 and a 1-year high of $101.77.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The firm’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.945 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.70%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

See Also: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.