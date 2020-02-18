Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 17,343 Shares of Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its holdings in shares of Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) by 47.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,343 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Erie Indemnity were worth $3,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ERIE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Erie Indemnity by 65.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,662,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $422,831,000 after purchasing an additional 660,031 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Erie Indemnity by 414.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 300,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,821,000 after purchasing an additional 242,269 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Erie Indemnity by 22.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 753,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,819,000 after purchasing an additional 137,183 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Erie Indemnity by 531.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 65,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,915,000 after purchasing an additional 55,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Erie Indemnity by 381.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,237,000 after purchasing an additional 35,161 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ERIE traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $162.14. 1,101 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,867. Erie Indemnity has a one year low of $159.70 and a one year high of $270.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 0.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 7th were given a dividend of $0.965 per share. This is a boost from Erie Indemnity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 6th. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Erie Indemnity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.05%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ERIE. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Erie Indemnity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Erie Indemnity from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Erie Indemnity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th.

About Erie Indemnity

Erie Indemnity Company operates as a managing attorney-in-fact for the subscribers at the Erie Insurance Exchange in the United States. The company provides sales, underwriting, and policy issuance services for the policyholders on behalf of the Erie Insurance Exchange. Its sales related services include agent compensation, and sales and advertising support services; and underwriting services comprise underwriting and policy processing, as well as provides administrative support, information technology, and customer services.

