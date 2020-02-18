Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 1,112 Shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,154 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,112 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs were worth $1,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FIS. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 0.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,907,690 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,178,354,000 after purchasing an additional 154,910 shares during the period. Orgel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs during the 3rd quarter worth $387,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 91.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 981 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,274 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,359,000 after buying an additional 11,809 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs during the 3rd quarter worth $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Fidelity National Information Servcs news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.95, for a total value of $107,094.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $998,091.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 18,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $2,531,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,248,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,952 shares of company stock worth $5,351,755 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FIS traded down $2.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $155.44. The stock had a trading volume of 2,702,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,977,756. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $96.76 billion, a PE ratio of 163.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.03. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a twelve month low of $104.73 and a twelve month high of $158.21.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.96%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FIS shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price objective (up from $151.00) on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research report on Friday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $157.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.82.

Fidelity National Information Servcs Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

