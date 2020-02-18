Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $3.42 Million Holdings in TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 21,354 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $3,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in TechnipFMC during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in TechnipFMC during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in TechnipFMC by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,772 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in TechnipFMC by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in TechnipFMC by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 7,655 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Olivier Piou bought 3,000 shares of TechnipFMC stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.49 per share, for a total transaction of $58,470.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $58,470. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Maryann T. Mannen sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total value of $302,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FTI traded down $0.26 on Tuesday, hitting $17.00. The company had a trading volume of 154,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,869,734. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.50. TechnipFMC PLC has a 1-year low of $15.74 and a 1-year high of $28.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.43.

A number of brokerages have commented on FTI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on TechnipFMC from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup upgraded TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.60 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on TechnipFMC in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co set a $30.00 price target on TechnipFMC and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered TechnipFMC from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.12.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment manufactures and designs products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in deepwater exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

