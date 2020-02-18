Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires New Holdings in QEP Resources Inc (NYSE:QEP)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in QEP Resources Inc (NYSE:QEP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 552,714 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,487,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QEP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in QEP Resources by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,182,615 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $203,761,000 after acquiring an additional 6,792,284 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in QEP Resources by 148.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 8,051,408 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,790,000 after acquiring an additional 4,808,694 shares during the last quarter. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in QEP Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,527,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of QEP Resources by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,043,268 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $67,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of QEP Resources by 89.0% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 767,333 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,839,000 after purchasing an additional 361,255 shares in the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get QEP Resources alerts:

QEP traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,924,835. QEP Resources Inc has a 52 week low of $2.58 and a 52 week high of $8.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.58 and its 200-day moving average is $3.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $642.03 million, a PE ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 2.22.

QEP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Williams Capital upgraded QEP Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded QEP Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $3.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Stephens upgraded QEP Resources from an “equal” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.75.

QEP Resources Company Profile

QEP Resources, Inc operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Permian Basin in Western Texas; and Williston Basin in North Dakota. As of December 31, 2018, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 658.2 MMboe.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QEP Resources Inc (NYSE:QEP).

Receive News & Ratings for QEP Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QEP Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.