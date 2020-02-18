Tc Pipelines (NYSE:TRP) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Tc Pipelines (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $60.00 target price on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Tc Pipelines from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. CIBC set a $73.00 price objective on Tc Pipelines and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Bank of America started coverage on Tc Pipelines in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a neutral rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Industrial Alliance Securities cut Tc Pipelines from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a price objective for the company. in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Tc Pipelines in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set an underweight rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tc Pipelines has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $66.40.

Shares of Tc Pipelines stock opened at $56.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $52.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.59. Tc Pipelines has a one year low of $42.64 and a one year high of $56.38.

Tc Pipelines (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The pipeline company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. Tc Pipelines had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 30.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Tc Pipelines will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.612 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Tc Pipelines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. Tc Pipelines’s payout ratio is 74.04%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Tc Pipelines during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tc Pipelines during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Tc Pipelines by 144.4% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 550 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Tc Pipelines in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of Tc Pipelines in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 62.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tc Pipelines Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

