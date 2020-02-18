Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.91 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) will post $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Taubman Centers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.88 to $0.93. Taubman Centers posted earnings per share of $0.93 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Taubman Centers will report full year earnings of $3.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.58 to $3.79. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.69 to $4.04. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Taubman Centers.

Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.76). Taubman Centers had a negative return on equity of 87.50% and a net margin of 33.47%. The business had revenue of $176.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. Taubman Centers’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Taubman Centers from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Taubman Centers from $69.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Taubman Centers from $29.50 to $52.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Taubman Centers from $41.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Cfra raised Taubman Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.21.

Shares of NYSE TCO traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.20. 574,461 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,127,635. Taubman Centers has a 1-year low of $26.24 and a 1-year high of $54.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.26.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AXA raised its holdings in Taubman Centers by 1,016.1% in the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 155,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,850,000 after acquiring an additional 142,000 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Taubman Centers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,963,000. Man Group plc raised its holdings in Taubman Centers by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 215,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,705,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Taubman Centers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Taubman Centers by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 89,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after acquiring an additional 27,405 shares in the last quarter. 99.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taubman Centers is an S&P MidCap 400 Real Estate Investment Trust engaged in the ownership, management and/or leasing of 26 regional, super-regional and outlet shopping centers in the U.S. and Asia and one under development. Taubman's U.S.-owned properties are the most productive in the publicly held U.S.

