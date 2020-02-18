Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.91 Per Share

Posted by on Feb 18th, 2020 // Comments off

Wall Street analysts predict that Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) will post $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Taubman Centers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.88 to $0.93. Taubman Centers posted earnings per share of $0.93 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Taubman Centers will report full year earnings of $3.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.58 to $3.79. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.69 to $4.04. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Taubman Centers.

Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.76). Taubman Centers had a negative return on equity of 87.50% and a net margin of 33.47%. The business had revenue of $176.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. Taubman Centers’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Taubman Centers from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Taubman Centers from $69.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Taubman Centers from $29.50 to $52.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Taubman Centers from $41.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Cfra raised Taubman Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.21.

Shares of NYSE TCO traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.20. 574,461 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,127,635. Taubman Centers has a 1-year low of $26.24 and a 1-year high of $54.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.26.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AXA raised its holdings in Taubman Centers by 1,016.1% in the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 155,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,850,000 after acquiring an additional 142,000 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Taubman Centers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,963,000. Man Group plc raised its holdings in Taubman Centers by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 215,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,705,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Taubman Centers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Taubman Centers by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 89,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after acquiring an additional 27,405 shares in the last quarter. 99.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taubman Centers Company Profile

Taubman Centers is an S&P MidCap 400 Real Estate Investment Trust engaged in the ownership, management and/or leasing of 26 regional, super-regional and outlet shopping centers in the U.S. and Asia and one under development. Taubman's U.S.-owned properties are the most productive in the publicly held U.S.

See Also: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Taubman Centers (TCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO)

Receive News & Ratings for Taubman Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taubman Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.