Taseko Mines (TGB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Taseko Mines (NASDAQ:TGB) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 20th. Analysts expect Taseko Mines to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of TGB stock opened at $0.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.44. Taseko Mines has a 12 month low of $0.38 and a 12 month high of $0.79.

Separately, National Bank Financial lowered Taseko Mines from an “outperform spec overweight” rating to a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 17th.

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds a 75% interest in the Gibraltar copper-molybdenum mine located in south-central British Columbia.

