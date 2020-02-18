Target’s (TGT) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reissued their buy rating on shares of Target (NYSE:TGT) in a report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a $140.00 target price on the retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on TGT. Buckingham Research restated a buy rating and set a $145.00 price objective (up from $131.00) on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Barclays restated a buy rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Target in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Guggenheim restated a hold rating on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Target from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $120.14.

TGT opened at $116.63 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $118.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $59.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.57. Target has a twelve month low of $70.03 and a twelve month high of $130.24.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $18.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.45 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 28.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Target will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.98%.

In other news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 6,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $842,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 2,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total transaction of $277,882.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,596,675.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its stake in shares of Target by 161.0% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 261 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee boosted its stake in shares of Target by 118.2% in the 4th quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 240 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Retirement Network bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

