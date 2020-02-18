T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) Stock Holdings Lifted by Goelzer Investment Management Inc.

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,894 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $6,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TROW. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,994 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,952 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 13,770 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,678,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,334 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 5.0% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 3,502 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.54, for a total value of $429,135.08. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 400,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,077,882.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 800 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.38, for a total transaction of $98,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,254 shares in the company, valued at $1,388,518.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,700 shares of company stock worth $9,899,514 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TROW opened at $137.94 on Tuesday. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a 12 month low of $95.07 and a 12 month high of $139.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $131.60 and its 200-day moving average is $119.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 6.78, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.08. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 37.69% and a return on equity of 29.45%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.67%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TROW shares. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. T. Rowe Price Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.55.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

