T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) Position Increased by Machina Capital S.A.S.

Machina Capital S.A.S. increased its stake in T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,287 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in T-Mobile Us were worth $1,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in T-Mobile Us by 165.8% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 319 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile Us in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in T-Mobile Us in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile Us in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in T-Mobile Us by 89.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 757 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. 33.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get T-Mobile Us alerts:

TMUS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. BidaskClub upgraded T-Mobile Us from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Argus lifted their price target on T-Mobile Us from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Nomura lifted their price target on T-Mobile Us from $96.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays set a $88.00 price target on T-Mobile Us and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. T-Mobile Us has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.15.

Shares of TMUS stock traded up $3.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $99.82. 849,018 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,374,390. T-Mobile Us Inc has a twelve month low of $68.16 and a twelve month high of $96.61. The firm has a market cap of $82.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.74.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $11.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.82 billion. T-Mobile Us had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 7.71%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Analysts forecast that T-Mobile Us Inc will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile Us Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

Featured Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile Us Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile Us and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.