Synovus Financial Corp Sells 561 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Synovus Financial Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,526 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 561 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 442.8% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,471 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.88.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, CEO Aj Teague purchased 19,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.40 per share, with a total value of $500,380.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,765,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,849,110.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Randa Duncan Williams purchased 240,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.00 per share, for a total transaction of $6,240,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 1,350,496 shares of company stock worth $35,595,633 over the last ninety days. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EPD traded down $0.39 on Tuesday, reaching $25.88. The company had a trading volume of 3,759,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,232,225. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.67. The company has a market cap of $56.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.91. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $25.04 and a 52-week high of $30.86.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 19.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a $0.445 dividend. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.79%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Article: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.