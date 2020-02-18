Synovus Financial Corp Sells 545 Shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK)

Synovus Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,030 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 545 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullinan Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 117,330 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,905,000 after acquiring an additional 13,054 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 6,164 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,353 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Finally, Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Buckingham Research lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Standpoint Research initiated coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. They issued an “accumulate” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Evercore ISI restated a “sell” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

Shares of NYSE:BK traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.29. 136,185 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,299,487. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.33 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.11. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a 12 month low of $40.52 and a 12 month high of $54.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 24th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.85%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

