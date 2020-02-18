Synovus Financial Corp Sells 1,142 Shares of Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A)

Synovus Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,962 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,142 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 0.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,137,175 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,876,994,000 after buying an additional 178,265 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,524,209 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,156,165,000 after buying an additional 130,991 shares in the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 6.9% during the third quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,216,472 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $323,108,000 after buying an additional 271,249 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 37.1% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,996,327 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $229,609,000 after buying an additional 811,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Agilent Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $223,461,000.

A traded down $1.05 on Tuesday, hitting $84.77. 1,093,760 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,707,238. Agilent Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $65.35 and a 52 week high of $90.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.62 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $86.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.63.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The medical research company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 20.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. This is a positive change from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 23.15%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on A shares. Citigroup started coverage on Agilent Technologies in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Agilent Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Agilent Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Agilent Technologies in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Agilent Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.57.

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 15,000 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.85, for a total transaction of $1,242,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 97,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,077,709.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 24,636 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,970,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,121 shares in the company, valued at $26,569,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,685 shares of company stock worth $7,470,816 over the last 90 days.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

