Synovus Financial Corp Purchases 368 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT)

Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,905,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,075,113,000 after purchasing an additional 991,604 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,065,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $714,969,000 after purchasing an additional 696,570 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,240,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $251,701,000 after purchasing an additional 62,314 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP raised its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 97.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,858,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $154,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,416,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $132,253,000 after purchasing an additional 11,433 shares during the last quarter. 71.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LNT traded up $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.24. 57,397 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,428,141. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $44.68 and a 1 year high of $59.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This is a positive change from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.76%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Alliant Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Scotiabank raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

