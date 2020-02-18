Synovus Financial Corp Grows Stock Position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,195 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHR. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,023,000. Charles Schwab Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at about $11,236,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,193,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 21.8% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 730,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,484,000 after purchasing an additional 130,626 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 197.8% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 194,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,787,000 after purchasing an additional 128,967 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHR stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.89. The stock had a trading volume of 13,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,373. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.50 and its 200-day moving average is $55.44. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $52.69 and a 1-year high of $56.20.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a $0.1113 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%.

