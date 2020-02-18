Synovus Financial Corp Cuts Holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Synovus Financial Corp decreased its stake in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 47.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,808 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,398 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Insulet were worth $655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Insulet during the 4th quarter worth about $702,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Insulet during the 4th quarter worth about $1,267,000. Oakbrook Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Insulet during the 4th quarter worth about $445,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Insulet by 69.2% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 190,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $32,528,000 after purchasing an additional 77,700 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Insulet during the 4th quarter worth about $2,859,000.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PODD. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Insulet in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $163.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Insulet from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. BidaskClub upgraded Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Cowen set a $165.00 price target on Insulet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Insulet from $158.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:PODD traded down $1.06 on Tuesday, hitting $211.26. 20,777 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 436,367. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $190.32 and its 200 day moving average is $167.60. The company has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a PE ratio of 812.57 and a beta of 0.77. Insulet Co. has a 1-year low of $80.43 and a 1-year high of $212.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.55, a quick ratio of 6.21 and a current ratio of 7.01.

In other news, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.63, for a total transaction of $2,120,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,204,753.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Lemoine sold 2,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.24, for a total value of $493,856.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,368,207.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company offers Omnipod System, which consists of self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device (the pod) that delivers insulin into the body; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device, which programs the Pod.

