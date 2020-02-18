Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Sets New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock to $178.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a top pick rating on the stock. Synopsys traded as high as $164.42 and last traded at $163.98, with a volume of 5487 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $163.35.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SNPS. KeyCorp increased their price target on Synopsys from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $157.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Synopsys currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.89.

In other news, General Counsel John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.15, for a total value of $1,411,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 23,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,332,128.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Synopsys by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 257,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,613,000 after buying an additional 2,914 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Synopsys by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,891,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,658,997,000 after buying an additional 554,602 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Synopsys by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 103,072 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,147,000 after buying an additional 11,603 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys in the 3rd quarter worth $289,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Synopsys by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 34,039 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,672,000 after buying an additional 4,103 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $24.59 billion, a PE ratio of 46.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.92.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. Synopsys had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The business had revenue of $851.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

