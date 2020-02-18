Switcheo Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.65 Million (SWTH)

Switcheo (CURRENCY:SWTH) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. One Switcheo token can now be purchased for about $0.0051 or 0.00000052 BTC on exchanges including Switcheo Network and Gate.io. Switcheo has a market cap of $2.65 million and approximately $3,582.00 worth of Switcheo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Switcheo has traded 7.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002998 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $309.12 or 0.03176347 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010286 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.50 or 0.00241512 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00044442 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000748 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.27 or 0.00156910 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002797 BTC.

Switcheo Profile

Switcheo launched on February 12th, 2018. Switcheo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 522,694,673 tokens. Switcheo’s official message board is medium.com/@switcheo . Switcheo’s official Twitter account is @switcheonetwork . The Reddit community for Switcheo is /r/switcheo . The official website for Switcheo is switcheo.network

Switcheo Token Trading

Switcheo can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and Switcheo Network. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Switcheo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Switcheo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Switcheo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

