Swiss National Bank Sells 36,800 Shares of Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Swiss National Bank lessened its stake in shares of Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 794,075 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 36,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Trimble were worth $33,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trimble by 1.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,202,380 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,181,991,000 after acquiring an additional 261,511 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 6.0% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 10,574,590 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $410,400,000 after purchasing an additional 602,351 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 4,069.0% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,374,281 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $104,924,000 after buying an additional 4,269,357 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Trimble by 1,166.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,270,618 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $49,312,000 after buying an additional 1,170,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Trimble in the 4th quarter worth about $33,493,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRMB stock traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $45.55. The stock had a trading volume of 34,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 931,708. Trimble Inc has a 1 year low of $35.86 and a 1 year high of $46.25. The stock has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.16.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 15.76%. The firm had revenue of $826.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Trimble’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Trimble in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Trimble from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.25.

In related news, SVP Sachin Sankpal sold 7,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.37, for a total value of $301,039.09. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,452,674.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Darryl R. Matthews sold 5,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $214,533.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $957,559.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and integrated workplace management services software.

