Swiss National Bank Reduces Position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Swiss National Bank lessened its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 541,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 25,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $36,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNO. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays decreased their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. SunTrust Banks downgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Cfra downgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Vornado Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.29.

In related news, EVP Barry Langer sold 4,255 shares of Vornado Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.61, for a total transaction of $283,425.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,080,480.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 8.59% of the company’s stock.

VNO stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.30. 317,324 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,196,079. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.32. The stock has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.28, a PEG ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.03. Vornado Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $58.60 and a fifty-two week high of $70.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a current ratio of 4.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 24th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.21%.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

