Swiss National Bank Reduces Position in National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Swiss National Bank decreased its holdings in shares of National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,216,872 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 57,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in National-Oilwell Varco were worth $30,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NOV. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in National-Oilwell Varco by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 93,278 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,337,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 169,568 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $4,248,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 4,500 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management raised its position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 10,376 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 6,630 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of National-Oilwell Varco in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Cowen raised their price target on National-Oilwell Varco from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. AltaCorp Capital raised National-Oilwell Varco from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on National-Oilwell Varco from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Bernstein Bank began coverage on National-Oilwell Varco in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.75.

NOV stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.49. The company had a trading volume of 77,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,063,343. The company has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.33. National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.05 and a 12-month high of $29.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.23.

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.84. National-Oilwell Varco had a negative return on equity of 2.86% and a negative net margin of 71.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. As a group, analysts expect that National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

About National-Oilwell Varco

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates in three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The Wellbore Technologies segment offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

