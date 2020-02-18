Swiss National Bank Has $34.24 Million Stock Holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 432,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 25,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $34,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Republic International Corp bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter valued at $33,765,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 530,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,070,000 after buying an additional 120,006 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 78.2% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 268,078 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,248,000 after buying an additional 117,650 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2,072.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 108,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,018,000 after buying an additional 103,600 shares during the period. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,696,000. 79.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

EMN traded down $2.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.43. The company had a trading volume of 16,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,224,242. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Eastman Chemical has a 12 month low of $61.22 and a 12 month high of $86.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.86. The company has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.38.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.09. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 7.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.03%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EMN. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Eastman Chemical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.38.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.