Swiss National Bank Has $31.46 Million Position in J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 269,380 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 17,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in J B Hunt Transport Services were worth $31,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,727 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in J B Hunt Transport Services by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 171,081 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,979,000 after buying an additional 6,439 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in J B Hunt Transport Services by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,453 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,043,000 after buying an additional 2,282 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in J B Hunt Transport Services by 1,601.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,687,633 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $182,146,000 after buying an additional 1,588,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in J B Hunt Transport Services by 3,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 560 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on JBHT shares. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on J B Hunt Transport Services from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price (down previously from $120.00) on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Stephens lowered their price target on J B Hunt Transport Services from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.00.

Shares of JBHT stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $109.69. 248,391 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 743,944. J B Hunt Transport Services Inc has a fifty-two week low of $83.64 and a fifty-two week high of $122.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $114.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.18.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.17). J B Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 25.65% and a net margin of 5.99%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that J B Hunt Transport Services Inc will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This is an increase from J B Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. J B Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is 22.09%.

In other J B Hunt Transport Services news, CFO David G. Mee sold 4,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.30, for a total value of $545,896.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 108,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,418,695. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Terrence D. Matthews sold 9,000 shares of J B Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.19, for a total value of $973,710.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,752,245.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

