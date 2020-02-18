Swiss National Bank Has $29.89 Million Position in Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH)

Swiss National Bank cut its stake in shares of Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH) by 23.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 635,453 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 199,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Athene were worth $29,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cowen Prime Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Athene during the 4th quarter worth about $118,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Athene during the fourth quarter worth about $141,000. World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Athene by 4.8% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 5,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Athene during the fourth quarter worth approximately $269,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Athene by 12.0% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,858 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Athene stock traded up $1.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,361,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,178,565. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.19. Athene Holding Ltd has a 1-year low of $36.00 and a 1-year high of $48.37.

In other Athene news, Director Lawrence Ruisi sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total transaction of $382,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,493,138.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Athene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Athene to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Athene in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Athene from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Athene from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.75.

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products in the United States and Bermuda. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; and funding agreements and pension risk transfer products to institutional investors. The company's products are designed for individuals and institutions seeking to fund retirement needs.

