Swiss National Bank Grows Holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 69.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 190,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 77,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Insulet were worth $32,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PODD. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Insulet by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 146 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its stake in Insulet by 74.2% during the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 209 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Insulet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Insulet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in shares of Insulet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:PODD traded down $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $211.96. 209,237 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 436,367. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 815.26 and a beta of 0.77. Insulet Co. has a 12 month low of $80.43 and a 12 month high of $212.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $190.32 and a 200-day moving average of $167.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.55, a current ratio of 7.01 and a quick ratio of 6.21.

PODD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen set a $165.00 price target on shares of Insulet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Insulet from $158.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Cfra started coverage on shares of Insulet in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $163.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Insulet in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $163.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.06.

In other news, Director David A. Lemoine sold 2,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.24, for a total transaction of $493,856.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,990 shares in the company, valued at $1,368,207.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.63, for a total transaction of $2,120,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,204,753.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Insulet Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company offers Omnipod System, which consists of self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device (the pod) that delivers insulin into the body; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device, which programs the Pod.

