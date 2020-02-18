Swap (XWP) Reaches Market Cap of $355,628.00

Swap (CURRENCY:XWP) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. Swap has a total market cap of $355,628.00 and approximately $220,549.00 worth of Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swap coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0468 or 0.00000463 BTC on popular exchanges including TradeOgre and Graviex. Over the last week, Swap has traded down 19.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Swap alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002942 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $308.55 or 0.03050472 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009892 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.94 or 0.00236677 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00044493 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000753 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.40 or 0.00152211 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002789 BTC.

Swap Profile

Swap’s total supply is 7,603,822 coins. The Reddit community for Swap is /r/SwapProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swap’s official Twitter account is @_realSwap . The official website for Swap is swap.fyi

Buying and Selling Swap

Swap can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Swap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.