Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC Invests $205,000 in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB)

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,166 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. Capital City Trust Co. FL raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 12,558 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 11,687 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,671 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 12,353 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,172 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LYB stock traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,153,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,419,805. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.69. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a 52-week low of $68.61 and a 52-week high of $98.91. The stock has a market cap of $27.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.42). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 36.95%. The business had revenue of $8.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 10.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LYB shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $121.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (down previously from $110.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. LyondellBasell Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.44.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

