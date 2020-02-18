Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC Has $2.82 Million Stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 20.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,039 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,272 shares during the period. TransDigm Group accounts for approximately 2.9% of Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $2,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 3.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,697,541 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,788,870,000 after buying an additional 127,743 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 670.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 91,704 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $51,354,000 after buying an additional 79,800 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 26.3% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 279,695 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $145,629,000 after buying an additional 58,324 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 650.0% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 37,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $19,525,000 after buying an additional 32,500 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 18.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 205,574 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $107,036,000 after buying an additional 32,244 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.40% of the company’s stock.

TDG traded down $5.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $641.46. The stock had a trading volume of 186,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,956. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $623.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $559.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.97. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $421.98 and a 1-year high of $673.51.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The aerospace company reported $4.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 13.87% and a negative return on equity of 45.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 19.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 17,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $637.69, for a total transaction of $10,893,658.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 9,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.93, for a total transaction of $5,672,007.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,443,743.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 87,817 shares of company stock worth $52,905,963. Company insiders own 7.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TDG shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $589.13 to $693.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $637.00 price objective (down from $670.00) on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $655.00 price objective on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $645.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $617.54.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

