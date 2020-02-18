Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD)

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,300 shares during the quarter. Prologis comprises approximately 3.0% of Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $2,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PGGM Investments grew its position in Prologis by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 6,304,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $561,962,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162,216 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Prologis by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,899,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,741,097,000 after acquiring an additional 571,305 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Prologis by 300.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 706,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,219,000 after acquiring an additional 530,191 shares during the last quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC grew its position in Prologis by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 1,567,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,758,000 after acquiring an additional 384,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC grew its position in Prologis by 303.1% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 498,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,498,000 after acquiring an additional 374,969 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Prologis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Edward Jones cut shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.79.

Shares of Prologis stock traded up $0.80 on Tuesday, hitting $98.35. The stock had a trading volume of 3,742,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,862,027. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Prologis Inc has a one year low of $68.96 and a one year high of $98.39. The stock has a market cap of $72.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.82, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.05.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.84. Prologis had a net margin of 47.23% and a return on equity of 6.09%. The firm had revenue of $728.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Prologis Inc will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

