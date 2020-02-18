Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC Acquires 300 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 52.9% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BMY traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.07. The stock had a trading volume of 13,385,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,993,876. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.34. The firm has a market cap of $108.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.76. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 1 year low of $42.48 and a 1 year high of $68.34.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $7.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 48.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 38.38%.

BMY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Gabelli initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday. Argus raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Citigroup raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.92.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

