Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) Updates FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) updated its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.95-1.05 for the period. Sunstone Hotel Investors also updated its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.16-0.18 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.25.

Sunstone Hotel Investors stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.34. 2,747,360 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,280,677. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a twelve month low of $12.54 and a twelve month high of $15.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.60.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of February 12, 2019 has interests in 21 hotels comprised of 10,780 rooms. Sunstone's primary business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

