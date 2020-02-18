Streamit Coin Achieves Market Capitalization of $10.23 Million (STREAM)

Streamit Coin (CURRENCY:STREAM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. Over the last week, Streamit Coin has traded 51.3% lower against the dollar. Streamit Coin has a market cap of $10.23 million and $79,517.00 worth of Streamit Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Streamit Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.32 or 0.00013197 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, VinDAX, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.97 or 0.00321935 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00030319 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000236 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 28.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000127 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000454 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 27.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000824 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000785 BTC.

Mobile Crypto Pay Coin (MCPC) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) is a coin. Streamit Coin’s total supply is 11,368,694 coins and its circulating supply is 7,770,202 coins. Streamit Coin’s official website is streamitcoin.com . Streamit Coin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Streamit Coin’s official message board is streamitcoin.com/#

Streamit Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: VinDAX, CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamit Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Streamit Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Streamit Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

