Stratis (STRAT) Price Hits $0.42 on Exchanges

Stratis (CURRENCY:STRAT) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 18th. Stratis has a market cap of $42.26 million and approximately $2.03 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Stratis has traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar. One Stratis coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.42 or 0.00004400 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinrail, Cryptopia, Trade By Trade and Bittylicious.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00008259 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001213 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002441 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00006465 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00035282 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000079 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Stratis

Stratis is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 99,687,137 coins. The Reddit community for Stratis is /r/Stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Stratis’ official message board is www.stratistalk.org . Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com

Buying and Selling Stratis

Stratis can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptomate, LiteBit.eu, Binance, Upbit, Crex24, Livecoin, Coinrail, Bittylicious, Poloniex, HitBTC, Bittrex, Trade By Trade, Cryptopia, Bithumb and SouthXchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

