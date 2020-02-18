STRAKS (STAK) Market Cap Hits $27,755.00

STRAKS (CURRENCY:STAK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 17th. During the last seven days, STRAKS has traded up 8% against the dollar. One STRAKS coin can currently be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24, SouthXchange, Stocks.Exchange and CryptoBridge. STRAKS has a total market capitalization of $27,755.00 and $45.00 worth of STRAKS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9,741.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $268.26 or 0.02752268 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $408.08 or 0.04186873 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.20 or 0.00761309 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $84.00 or 0.00861776 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.61 or 0.00098622 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00010080 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00028459 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.21 or 0.00658755 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000028 BTC.

STRAKS Profile

STRAKS (STAK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2017. STRAKS’s total supply is 47,686,769 coins and its circulating supply is 23,858,907 coins. STRAKS’s official Twitter account is @STRAKSproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . STRAKS’s official website is straks.tech . The Reddit community for STRAKS is /r/STRAKSproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

STRAKS Coin Trading

STRAKS can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, CryptoBridge, Crex24, Stocks.Exchange and SouthXchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STRAKS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STRAKS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase STRAKS using one of the exchanges listed above.

