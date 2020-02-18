Storm 1-Day Volume Hits $3.44 Million (STORM)

Storm (CURRENCY:STORM) traded 21.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. During the last week, Storm has traded up 17.3% against the US dollar. One Storm token can currently be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Coinrail, Upbit and Binance. Storm has a market cap of $11.55 million and approximately $3.44 million worth of Storm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Storm alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002984 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $305.55 or 0.03063570 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00009944 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.97 or 0.00240329 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00045628 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000759 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.40 or 0.00154365 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002837 BTC.

Storm Token Profile

Storm was first traded on July 6th, 2017. Storm’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,405,901,012 tokens. Storm’s official Twitter account is @Storm_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Storm is /r/stormtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Storm’s official website is stormtoken.com

Buying and Selling Storm

Storm can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, WazirX, Binance, YoBit, Coinnest, Kyber Network, Radar Relay, Coinrail, Bittrex, Upbit, Bitbns, HitBTC, Bancor Network and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Storm should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Storm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Storm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Storm and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.