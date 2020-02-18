Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC Takes Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 630 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,370,753 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,831,377,000 after purchasing an additional 717,819 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 157,344 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,742,000 after purchasing an additional 33,004 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,175 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $321,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 115.2% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 794 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

MU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective (up previously from $59.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Micron Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.50.

In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $264,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,032,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 148,368 shares in the company, valued at $8,160,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 48,934 shares of company stock valued at $2,712,417. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Micron Technology stock traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.72. The stock had a trading volume of 17,483,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,278,708. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.31. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.14 and a 12-month high of $61.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $64.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 1.92.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. Micron Technology had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

