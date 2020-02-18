Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC Purchases Shares of 2,910 Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,910 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in F. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth $15,869,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 125.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 2,930,200 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630,200 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 16,191,346 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $148,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,718 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,434,517 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $86,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 179,629,126 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,670,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,652 shares during the last quarter. 53.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:F traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.05. 46,279,619 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,451,808. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.04. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $8.02 and a fifty-two week high of $10.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The company has a market capitalization of $31.94 billion, a PE ratio of 402.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.09.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.05). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 0.03%. The company had revenue of $39.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Ford Motor’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.46%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.42%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on F. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Cfra raised shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ford Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.12.

In other Ford Motor news, Director John C. Lechleiter acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.24 per share, for a total transaction of $82,400.00. Also, CEO James P. Hackett sold 20,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.29, for a total transaction of $185,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 145,184 shares in the company, valued at $1,348,759.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $541,400. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

