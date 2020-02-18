Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC Buys New Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 40.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,452.0% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 360.5% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHM traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,051. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.18. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $53.12 and a 52 week high of $62.02.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.