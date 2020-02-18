Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Sells 2,100 Shares of Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) by 27.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BERY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 132,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,197,000 after purchasing an additional 7,825 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 58,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 10,484 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 28,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 189.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 235,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,264,000 after purchasing an additional 154,400 shares during the period.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BERY. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Berry Global Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Barclays started coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Berry Global Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.91.

Shares of Berry Global Group stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.88. 23,521 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,548,906. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.24, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.77. Berry Global Group Inc has a twelve month low of $36.98 and a twelve month high of $59.16. The company has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.36.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group Inc will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials; Health, Hygiene & Specialties; and Consumer Packaging. The Engineered Materials segment offers engineered materials, including stretch and shrink films, and converter films; trash-can liners and food bags; cloth and foil, splicing and laminating, flame-retardant, flashing and seaming tapes, double-faced cloth, masking, mounting, OEM, and medical and specialty tapes; and food and consumer films, retail bags, and polyvinyl chloride films.

