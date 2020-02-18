Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 41.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of State Street by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 632,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,411,000 after buying an additional 3,285 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of State Street by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 750,434 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $59,359,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of State Street by 105.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 261,132 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,456,000 after buying an additional 133,872 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of State Street during the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of State Street by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 334,270 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $19,785,000 after buying an additional 13,248 shares in the last quarter. 90.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STT traded down $0.47 on Tuesday, hitting $77.38. 55,658 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,241,354. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.79. The firm has a market cap of $28.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.56. State Street Corp has a one year low of $48.62 and a one year high of $85.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The asset manager reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 18.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that State Street Corp will post 6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other State Street news, EVP Karen C. Keenan sold 4,778 shares of State Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.29, for a total value of $354,957.62. Also, EVP Joerg Ambrosius sold 2,500 shares of State Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $187,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,100,222.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised State Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on State Street from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on State Street from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Goldman Sachs Group raised State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised State Street from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. State Street currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.73.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

