Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 17,806 Covetrus Inc (NASDAQ:CVET)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Covetrus Inc (NASDAQ:CVET) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 17,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Covetrus in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Covetrus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Covetrus by 157.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Covetrus by 1,500.0% in the 4th quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Covetrus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. 86.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CVET traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.00. The company had a trading volume of 8,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,231,851. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.66. Covetrus Inc has a 1 year low of $8.16 and a 1 year high of $39.98.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Covetrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.20.

Covetrus Company Profile

Covetrus, Inc engages in developing technologies and services for animal health industry. It also provides products, software, and services to help drive improved patient health, strong client relationships, and successful financial outcomes for veterinary professionals. The company was founded on April 13, 2018 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

