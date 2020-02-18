Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Makes New $209,000 Investment in Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY (NASDAQ:RBCAA)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY (NASDAQ:RBCAA) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 4,460 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $167,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, BB&T Corp bought a new stake in shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Institutional investors own 26.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ RBCAA traded down $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.05. The stock had a trading volume of 347 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,700. Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY has a one year low of $40.30 and a one year high of $52.68. The stock has a market cap of $887.28 million, a PE ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.61.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.286 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. This is a positive change from Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY Company Profile

Republic Bancorp, Inc, a financial holding company, provides banking products and services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse Lending, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions. The company accepts demand, savings, time, and brokered and other certificates of deposit; and money market and individual retirement accounts.

