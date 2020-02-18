Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Has $297,000 Position in Enel Americas SA (NYSE:ENIA)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC raised its position in Enel Americas SA (NYSE:ENIA) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Enel Americas were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Enel Americas by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 12,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Enel Americas during the 4th quarter worth about $439,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Enel Americas during the 4th quarter worth about $178,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Enel Americas during the 4th quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Enel Americas by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 592,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,502,000 after buying an additional 2,601 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ENIA traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.29. 83,125 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,361,740. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.59. Enel Americas SA has a twelve month low of $7.59 and a twelve month high of $11.21.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Enel Americas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th.

Enel Americas Profile

Enel Américas SA operates as an electricity utility company in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. The company, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using hydroelectric and thermal energy sources. As of December 31, 2017, it had 11,444 megawatts of installed generation capacity and 17.2 million distribution customers.

