Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Arch Coal Inc (NYSE:ARCH)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Arch Coal Inc (NYSE:ARCH) by 35.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,407 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Arch Coal were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Arch Coal by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 680,664 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $48,831,000 after purchasing an additional 73,785 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Arch Coal by 89.7% during the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 130,675 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,696,000 after buying an additional 61,775 shares during the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC grew its stake in Arch Coal by 13.2% during the third quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 354,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,267,000 after buying an additional 41,400 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Arch Coal by 8,292.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 39,110 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after buying an additional 38,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Arch Coal by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 86,778 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,472,000 after buying an additional 30,488 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, Director Holly K. Koeppel sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.97, for a total transaction of $91,164.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,537. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ARCH traded down $1.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.05. 11,411 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 465,955. Arch Coal Inc has a one year low of $50.75 and a one year high of $101.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.64 and a 200 day moving average of $73.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $847.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.42.

Arch Coal (NYSE:ARCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The energy company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.37). Arch Coal had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 27.94%. The company had revenue of $549.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.30 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.44 earnings per share. Arch Coal’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arch Coal Inc will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from Arch Coal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. Arch Coal’s dividend payout ratio is 16.17%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arch Coal from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Arch Coal in a research note on Monday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Arch Coal from $118.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Arch Coal from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Arch Coal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Arch Coal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.67.

Arch Coal, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated nine active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,195 acres of coal land in Virginia; 359,122 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,868 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 268,802 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,527 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 9,840 acres of coal land in Montana; 21,802 acres of coal land in New Mexico; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,146 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as owned or controlled through long-term leases smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

